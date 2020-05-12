ANNIVERSARY: Biltz-50 years

George L. Biltz II and Deborah S. Patterson Biltz of Seneca will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
The couple were married May 16, 1970, at the Good Hope Lutheran Church by the Rev. LeRoy Sarver.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
George L. Biltz II and Deborah S. Patterson Biltz of Seneca will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
The couple were married May 16, 1970, at the Good Hope Lutheran Church by the Rev. LeRoy Sarver.