ANNIVERSARY: Bly-45 years

J. Fred and Lori Bly of Oil City will celebrate their 45th wedding anniversary Friday.
Mr. Bly and the former Lori Beach were married June 25, 1976, at the Bethel United Methodist Church in Siverly by the Rev. David Holste.
Updated: June 21, 2021 @ 7:16 am
Coaches and managers of local baseball and softball teams who want their teams to be featured in the newspaper's upcoming Youth Baseball-Girls Softball edition may contact Cindi Power at (814) 677-8370 to make the arrangements.
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Lois Carothers of Oil City. The article was submitted by Angie, Allie and Mollie.
June 21, 1999
J. Fred and Lori Bly of Oil City will celebrate their 45th wedding anniversary Friday.
David and Linda Defibaugh of Parker will celebrate their 45th wedding anniversary Saturday.
Gary "Toby" and Sue Saltarelli of Franklin will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
Mackenzie Buckel, daughter of Gary and Amanda Buckel of Clintonville, has been named 2021 Pure International Miss Pennsylvania Teen.
Cranberry Class of 1956
VBS planned at Cooperstown church
Jeffrey and Katrina Weaver of Seneca will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary Sunday.
June 19, 1999
In my column for the month of May, I gave a tribute to my mother, Ruth Friedlund, celebrating her life and legacy, reflecting upon her perseverance in spite of tragic life circumstances.
Today
Trish Beers is an instrument repair technician at the Porch Music Store in Franklin.
Cherrytree
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Corrections announced Thursday that three state prisons, including SCI Forest, have finalized plans to reimplement in-person visitation.
Venango Museum to hold concert
Franklin Fine Arts Council has begun a new summer feature called Movies in the Park that offers outdoor viewings of family-oriented films in Franklin and Cooperstown throughout the summer months.
Local musician Sean Carey will be the featured performer Wednesday at the Pipeline Alley concert, which is part of the Oil City Arts Council's summer concert series.
June 18, 1999
Forest County commissioners heard about the success of the Bigfoot Festival in Marienville during the panel's regular meeting Wednesday.
Clarion Hospital Foundation awarded seven $1,000 scholarships to area students who will pursue education in the medical field.
The following students at Oil City High School were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
The following students at East Forest Elementary School were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
Tri-City Bridge - Winners at Tuesday's meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Burdell and Norm Sherman, first; Frank Klinger and Maryann Richardson, second; and Laura Flick and Karen Steele, third.
The following students at Oil City Middle School were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
