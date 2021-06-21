ANNIVERSARY: Bly-45 years

Lori and J. Fred Bly

J. Fred and Lori Bly of Oil City will celebrate their 45th wedding anniversary Friday.

Mr. Bly and the former Lori Beach were married June 25, 1976, at the Bethel United Methodist Church in Siverly by the Rev. David Holste.

Tags

Community News

SCI Forest visitation resumes June 25

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Corrections announced Thursday that three state prisons, including SCI Forest, have finalized plans to reimplement in-person visitation.

Community News

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Tri-City Bridge - Winners at Tuesday's meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Burdell and Norm Sherman, first; Frank Klinger and Maryann Richardson, second; and Laura Flick and Karen Steele, third.