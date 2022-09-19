Gordon “Sam” and Gloria Boals of Franklin will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Friday.
Mr. Boals and the former Gloria Campagna were married Sept. 23, 1972, at the St. Stephen Church in Oil City.
Updated: September 19, 2022 @ 8:11 am
Sept. 19, 2000
The combined Mu Xi chapter of the Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing will honor the nursing contributions of local fallen heroes at a memorial service Wednesday in Rhoades Hall at PennWest/Clarion’s Venango Campus in Oil City.
The newspaper will soon publish its annual collection of reader-submitted recipes in our Creative Cookbook, and we want to know what’s cooking at your house.
Zachary E. Wenner, a former Oil City resident and 2002 Oil City High School and Venango Technology Center graduate, has retired from the U.S. Air Force after 20 years of service.
Here are the winning numbers drawn Saturday and Sunday in the Pennsylvania lottery:
Sept. 18, 2000
Oil City and Cranberry high schools both crowned their homecoming royalty at Friday’s Oil City-Franklin football game in Oil City. Oil City queen Britynn Snow is pictured in the photo at left with her escort, Carl Chelton. And Cranberry king and queen Mason Brown and Mackenzie Karnes are pic…
Here are the winning numbers drawn Friday in the Pennsylvania lottery:
BUTLER — The Butler VA Health Care System announced its flu clinic on Monday at the New Castle Road Campus, 325 New Castle Road, will be limited to veterans age 65 and older. The change is due to circumstances resulting in a delay in flu vaccine supplies.
MARIENVILLE — The USDA, Forest Service, announced Forest Road 124 will be closed Monday through Sept. 30 to allow for the replacement of the undersized, failing culvert on an unnamed tributary to Spring Creek in Allegheny National Forest in Jenks Township.
Sept. 16, 2000
Mike and Lori Hutchinson of Oil City announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Megan Hutchinson, to Mathew Maldonado, both of Suffolk, Virginia.
Keystone Class of 1957
Cranberry Clovers 4-H
Tickets are on sale for the “Oil City Uncorked” fall wine walk scheduled from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, in downtown Oil City.
The National Horse Lovers Association’s popular Monte Carlo Trail Ride will return Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Lockwood horse camp at Two Mile Run County Park.
DeBence Antique Music World will host a “mini event” from 1:30 to 2 p.m. Sunday at the museum at 1261 Liberty St. in Franklin.
The Oil City Main Street Program’s Music on the Square outdoor concert series will conclude for the year with a performance by The Wyllis Street Band in the city’s Town Square from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23.
For the second consecutive week, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there were mixed reports from the region in regard to the average number of daily COVID-19 cases during the latest seven-day reporting period.
Franklin water and fire department personnel will flush fire hydrants in the Franklin and Rocky Grove area starting next week.
Sept. 15, 2000
Supply line issues have hampered the completion of work at the Clarion County Sorce Center.
Tri-City Bridge
Precious Paws Animal Rescue, like any nonprofit seeking to raise funds for its cause, has proved it’s willing to go outside the box and go with a healthy “alternative.”
A public meeting will be held by PennDOT to discuss a project to preserve the bridge that carries State Street (Veterans Memorial Bridge) over the Allegheny River in Oil City.
Tickets are available for the annual Fighter’s Ball “Cocktails for a Cause” fundraiser, which is planned for Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Quality Inn in Franklin.
The Knox Civic Club has received a $100,000 grant from the McElhattan Foundation.
A new flower and gift shop is scheduled to open Friday in Franklin.
Venango County Commissioner Albert Abramovic, a Democrat, voted against removing the ballot drop box for the Nov. 8 general election during Tuesday’s Venango County commissioners meeting.
Here are the winning numbers drawn Tuesday in the Pennsylvania lottery:
Greg and Theresa Wilson of Oil City announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Sophia Wilson, to John Klaves, both of Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Franklin Class of 1977
Oil City Class of 1963
Belles Lettres
The Oil Region Astronomical Society will host a free public night from 7:30 to 11 p.m. Saturday at the Oil Region Astronomy Learning Center.
Forest County has a new 4-H educator who has plans to revitalize the 4-H program in Forest County.
PennWest Clarion Small Business Development Center and several local sponsors will host a Live2Lead leadership conference next month in Clarion.
About five percent of the properties in Clarion County have been visited for reassessment.