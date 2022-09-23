ANNIVERSARY: Borland / 55 Years

Dr. Richard and Mary Anne Borland of Kennerdell will mark their 55th wedding anniversary today.
The couple were married Sept. 23, 1967, in Rockland United Methodist Church by the Rev. Ronald Chittester.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Dr. Richard and Mary Anne Borland of Kennerdell will mark their 55th wedding anniversary today.
The couple were married Sept. 23, 1967, in Rockland United Methodist Church by the Rev. Ronald Chittester.
The Keystone School Board is considering $3.5 million in renovations to the district's elementary school, but supply chain issues could affect the project.
The Venango Youth Choir will begin rehearsals Monday.
(The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Wilma Jeanne Bailey of Rocky Grove. The article was submitted by her daughter-in-law, Kathy Bailey.)
Kelly to speak Saturday
Dr. Richard and Mary Anne Borland of Kennerdell will mark their 55th wedding anniversary today.
Clarion Garden Club
There’s only one week left for readers to submit their recipes for the newspaper’s annual Creative Cookbook contest in which they could win $500.
Sept. 23, 2000
Clarion TOPS
Forest County commissioners dealt with a few matters during a brief meeting Wednesday.
Here are the winning numbers drawn Wednesday in the Pennsylvania lottery:
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Venango County saw a rise in its average number of daily COVID-19 cases during the latest seven-day reporting period, while the remainder of most of the region reported declines.
Sept. 22, 2000
Thursday, Sept. 22
Valley Grove School District has announced that all students in the school district can now receive free breakfasts and lunches during this school year through the Community Eligibility Provision program.
Sept. 21, 2000
Oil City Class of 1967
Oil City Class of 1975
The Cranberry Economic Development Committee reviewed two events held last week at the mall: the Cranberry Expo and the Cranberry Festival.
Valley Grove School Board members met Monday for their monthly work session after an open house and meet the teams event at Rocky Grove High School.
Two recreational enhancement projects in Clarion County will receive a combined total of more than $265,000 in state grant funding that will be used to upgrade a park in Clarion and take steps to create a new park in Foxburg.
Here are the winning numbers drawn Wednesday in the Pennsylvania lottery:
DIRECTS LAUNCH — Local filmmaker Matt Croyle was the photography and video director for the social media launch of the George A. Romero Foundation’s new mascot, Garchy. The foundation is dedicated to the work and legacy of Romero, pioneer of the horror film genre. “As a creative consultant f…
Oil City TOPS
Oil City Class of 1962
Sept. 20, 2000
The courtyard area near the cafeteria at UPMC Northwest, an outdoor escape for visitors and health care professionals, was recently renovated.
A presentation on honey bees will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, at the Scrubgrass Grange.
Access to more books to read has been made possible with the dedication on Monday of a new Little Free Library on the UPMC Northwest campus, along the walking trail and just outside the hospital’s main entrance.
Grace Fish participated in the Sept. 10 tour at Grove Hill Cemetery in Oil City as one of the cast members featured in the tour.
Benjamin R. Campbell graduated last week from Air Force basic training in San Antonio, Texas.
Sept. 19, 2000
Zachary E. Wenner, a former Oil City resident and 2002 Oil City High School and Venango Technology Center graduate, has retired from the U.S. Air Force after 20 years of service.
Here are the winning numbers drawn Saturday and Sunday in the Pennsylvania lottery:
Gordon “Sam” and Gloria Boals of Franklin will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Friday.
The combined Mu Xi chapter of the Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing will honor the nursing contributions of local fallen heroes at a memorial service Wednesday in Rhoades Hall at PennWest/Clarion’s Venango Campus in Oil City.
The newspaper will soon publish its annual collection of reader-submitted recipes in our Creative Cookbook, and we want to know what’s cooking at your house.
Sept. 18, 2000
Oil City and Cranberry high schools both crowned their homecoming royalty at Friday’s Oil City-Franklin football game in Oil City. Oil City queen Britynn Snow is pictured in the photo at left with her escort, Carl Chelton. And Cranberry king and queen Mason Brown and Mackenzie Karnes are pic…