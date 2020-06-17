ANNIVERSARY: Bouch-30 years

Frank Randy and Lori Lee Bouch of Clarion marked their 30th wedding anniversary Tuesday.
Mr. Bouch and the former Lori Quinn were married June 16, 1990, in the Clarion First United Methodist Church.
