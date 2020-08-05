ANNIVERSARY: Boughner- 60 years

Gerald "Jerry" and Ruth Anne Boughner of Cooperstown will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary today.
Gerald Boughner and the former Ruth Anne Carson were married Aug. 5, 1960, at Cooperstown Presbyterian Church.
