Rodney and Kathy Burkhardt of Lucinda will mark their 35th wedding anniversary Sunday.

Rodney and the former Kathy Over were married Aug. 20, 1988, at First United Methodist Church in Clarion.

Community News

Jefferson firearms, Indian artifact show set Sept. 2

  • Randy Bartley

The Jefferson County History Center and North Fork Chapter 29 of the Society for Pennsylvania Archaeology will hold their annual antique firearms and Indian artifact show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds.