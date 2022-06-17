ANNIVERSARY: Carothers/40 years

Tom and Julie Carothers of Seneca will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary Sunday.
Mr. Carothers and the former Julie Black were married June 19, 1982, at the Second Presbyterian Church in Oil City.
Cranberry Class of 1956
Oil City Class of 1977
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge
The following students at Venango Region Catholic School, which includes Venango Catholic High School and St. Stephen Elementary School, have been named to the honor roll for the fourth-quarter grading period:
The following students at Venango Technology Center were named to the list of excellence for the fourth quarter grading period:
The Clarion Area Agency on Aging will offer its farmers market voucher program for eligible senior citizens.
June 17, 2000
For the most part, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the average number of daily COVID-19 cases in the region over the state’s most recent seven-day reporting period has decreased.
The Scrubgrass Grange’s upcoming Talking Tuesday program will feature the topics of bitcoin, blockchain and cryptocurrency.
The Franklin General Authority has contracted with Mortimer’s Excavating to replace certain portions of antiquated water lines on Elk and Chestnut streets.
Here are some highlights from the Franklin Public Library’s history:
June 16, 2000
Oil City Class of 1958
Clarion TOPS
Graduates
RETIRES — Brian Hale has retired from Forest Area School District after serving as a teacher for 35 years. He was hired in August 1987 and taught kindergarten, first, second and fourth grades over the years at East and West Forest elementary schools. He developed an annual fourth-grade curri…
The following students at Oil City High School were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
June 15, 2000
Franklin TOPS
BIRTHDAY — Shirley Zacherl, a resident of Oakwood Heights in Oil City, will celebrate her 87th birthday Sunday. Cards may be sent to her, in care of the facility, at 10 Vo-Tech Drive, Oil City.
Cranberry Class of 1955
NuPaths is partnering with PA Rural Robotics Initiative in its mission to prepare high school students to become future-ready through career exploration and hands-on learning.
Venango DAR
The following students at West Forest High School were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
The following students at West Forest Elementary School were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
The following students at East Forest Elementary School were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
The following students at East Forest High School were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
Chuck and Debbie Bickel of Venus will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Thursday.
June 14, 2000
Graduates
Richard and Carol Ferringer of Cambridge Springs, former area residents, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Friday.
The Oil Region Alliance of Business, Industry & Tourism has received a $20,000 Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission Keystone Historic Preservation planning grant to assess nonprofit-owned historic buildings with rental potential in the region.
East Forest High School held its awards ceremony June 3. The following awards were presented:
Clarion First Presbyterian Church will distribute food bags at 2 p.m. Thursday.
The Venango County housing rehabilitation program has been awarded a $400,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement (PHARE) fund.
Ryan Parrett is the valedictorian and Shelby Nelson is the salutatorian of the East Forest High School Class of 2022.
COOKSBURG — The sound of battle drifted over Cook Forest over the weekend for the annual French & Indian War encampment. While the men were fighting the women were hard at work in the camps.
June 13, 2000
MEADVILLE — State Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn on Saturday joined the French Creek Valley Conservancy and the Pennsylvania Organization for Waterways and Rivers to celebrate French Creek as the 2022 River of the Year.
FRANKLIN - Inside garage sale 8-? Fri & Sat 570 Sleep…
The Roger Connor family would like to thank all of the pe…
2 black and tan Chihuahuas found on Henry Rd. Schick Hill…
Harley D. Lynn is no longer affiliated with Ted Whitney H…
LEGAL NOTICE Send Claims pertaining to Kelly O’Neil, Dece…
LEGAL NOTICE Send Claims pertaining to Nancy J. Tock, Dec…