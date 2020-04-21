ANNIVERSARY: Confer-60 years

Newell and Carol Confer of Franklin will mark their 60th wedding anniversary Thursday.
Mr. Confer and the former Carol Reynolds were married April 23, 1960, at the St. Patrick Church in Franklin by the Rev. Bernard Weber.
Updated: April 21, 2020 @ 4:00 am
