ANNIVERSARY: Corbett/60 years

Wanda and Jack Corbett

 On their wedding day

Jack and Wanda Corbett of 420 Meadville Pike, Franklin, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Thursday.

Mr. Corbett and the former Wanda L. Borger were married June 30, 1962, at the Fox Street Church of God in Rocky Grove by the Rev. Frank A. Towers.

Commission accepting applications for block grants
Community News

Commission accepting applications for block grants

  • From staff reports

Applications are now being accepted for the 2022 round of the Northwest Commission’s Greenways Block Grant Program for eligible projects within the Northwest Pennsylvania Greenways Region of Clarion, Crawford, Erie, Forest, Lawrence, Mercer, Venango and Warren counties.

Tri-county gas prices down from week ago
Community News

Tri-county gas prices down from week ago

  • From staff reports

PITTSBURGH — The average price of gasoline in the tri-county area this week is, for the most part, above the western Pennsylvania average of $4.98, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report, but down overall from the previous week.

OC native receives POW medal
Community News

OC native receives POW medal

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

Ronald Dolecki, an Oil City native and Army veteran, stepped on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Thursday to receive a Prisoner of War medal after 18 years of fighting to earn the recognition.

Car show supports a cause
Community News

Car show supports a cause

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

For the past four years, the Knight Cruisers have been holding a cruise for a cause. The cause is the Clarion Hospital’s Cancer Center’s sunshine fund.

Community News

Spilling the Beans plans to close its doors

  • From staff reports

An Oil City business, which for nearly two decades has been a staple for people who enjoy that cup of coffee or tea while congregating at the popular spot, will for the third time see a departure in ownership.

About People
Community News

About People

INAUGURATED — Jeanne Slattery, professor of psychology at Clarion University, was inaugurated as president of the Pennsylvania Psychological Association, which serves about 3,400 psychologists in Pennsylvania. Slattery also serves on the board for the Pennsylvania Psychological Foundation an…

Community News

Gun safety seminar set in Hawthorn

  • From staff reports

In an effort to help educate local residents about their rights regarding firearms and their safety, state Rep. Donna Oberlander (R-Clarion/Armstrong/Forest) will hold a firearms safety and rights seminar from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 9, at the Hawthorn fire hall.

Community News

About People

BOOK SIGNING — Forest County author BJ LaPier, who writes under the pen name of BJ Moore, has published her 11th book, titled “Josiah Wolfe.” LaPier will sign copies of her newest work, which is a horror novel, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 2, at the Market Village in Tionesta. Her o…