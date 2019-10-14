ANNIVERSARY: Craft - 50 years

Krista annd Ernie Craft

Ernie and Krista Craft of Oil City will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Friday, Oct. 18.

Ernie Craft and the former Krista Crawford were married on Oct. 18, 1969, by Rev. Blanton Adair in the former Southern Baptist Church the Oil City.

