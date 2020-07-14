ANNIVERSARY: Dechant-40 years

Thomas and Susan Dechant of 2525 State Route 417, Franklin, will mark their 40th wedding anniversary Sunday.
Mr. Dechant and the former Susan Hill were married July 19, 1980, at St. John's Episcopal Church in Franklin by the Rev. Calvin Miller.
