ANNIVERSARY: Deeter/50 years

Dale and Debby Deeter on their wedding day

Dale and Debby Deeter of Carlton are celebrating their 50-year wedding anniversary today.

The Deeters were married June 9, 1973, at Lupher Church in Utica by the Rev. Cornell.

Pipeline Alley concerts in Oil City will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. this Wednesday and again Wednesday, June 21.

The Venango Area Chamber of Commerce’s young professional group, Future Leaders & Entrepreneurs Exchange (FLEX), is hosting this year’s Oil Heritage Festival Bike ‘n Brew on Saturday, July 15.