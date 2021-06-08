ANNIVERSARY: Deets - 50 years

Larry and Marge Deets of Dempseytown will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
Mr. Deets and former Marge Rudisille were married June 12, 1971, at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Oil City by Rev. Herman Fred Roney.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Larry and Marge Deets of Dempseytown will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
Mr. Deets and former Marge Rudisille were married June 12, 1971, at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Oil City by Rev. Herman Fred Roney.
Oil City Class of 1965
The Clarion County Veterans Affairs office provided names of veterans who were omitted from a list of veterans who died over the past year that was published in the May 28 newspaper.
The following students at Union High School were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
June 8, 1999
Larry and Marge Deets of Dempseytown will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
Oil City TOPS - Ten TOPS and six KOPS attended last week's meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
The Oil Region Alliance's outdoor recreation business contest is starting today.
Grace Beach has been named valedictorian of the Rocky Grove High School Class of 2021.
The Venango Catholic High School prom to dawn was held Friday night into Saturday, and students and others who dropped by the school were treated to rides on a hot air balloon.
The Venango Technology Center presented graduating seniors with Certificates of Completion during two ceremonies held Thursday, June 3.
June 7, 1999
The following students at Christian Life Academy were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
The following students at Keystone High School were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
A total of 106 seniors received diplomas Sunday during commencement exercises for the Franklin High School Class of 2021 at the high school football field.
Thirteen seniors received diplomas Sunday during commencement ceremonies for the Venango Catholic High School Class of 2021.
June 5, 1999
Graduates
Grace Beach has been named valedictorian of the Rocky Grove High School Class of 2021.
Valley Grove Elementary School students were given nearly 3,000 free books this week as a part of the school's summer literacy bag drive-thru.
The Titusville Area Hospital Medical Staff awarded a total of $12,500 in scholarship monies to local students.
Cranberry High School held a senior awards ceremony for the Class of 2021.
Write-in candidates received enough votes in several Venango County municipalities for their names to appear on the general election ballots in November.
This year marks the final year of the Thomas McGinty-Patrick Connelly Charity Golf Classic that provides scholarships to Venango Catholic High School students.
Mini Indie Fest
William Hasson, a prominent businessman and philanthropist who turned over a 48-acre parcel of land to Oil City in 1895 that would become Hasson Park, began his working career as the general manager of the iron furnace works at the mouth of Oil Creek.
120 Astral Rd, Franklin.June 10, 2-8, June 11-12, 8-4 Clo…
1999 Harley-Davidson, FXD, Super Glide, 53,000 miles. $38…
Are you looking for a new career? Become a nurse in only …
Franklin - Huge Sale! June 11th & 12th from 8-3 at 88…
Knox 363 East State Street. Large Multi Family Yard Sale.…
Lost 5 gallon bucket of oil and tool bag in the intersect…
Miniature Eskimo/ Sheltie Pups-Available Now-Oil City 2 B…
Mission Madness Parking Lot Sale @ Polk Presbyterian Chur…