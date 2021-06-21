ANNIVERSARY: Defibaugh - 45 years

Linda and David Defibaugh

David and Linda Defibaugh of Parker will celebrate their 45th wedding anniversary Saturday.

Mr. Defibaugh and former Linda McHenry were married June 26, 1976, at the West Freedom Methodist Church.

SCI Forest visitation resumes June 25

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Corrections announced Thursday that three state prisons, including SCI Forest, have finalized plans to reimplement in-person visitation.

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Tri-City Bridge - Winners at Tuesday's meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Burdell and Norm Sherman, first; Frank Klinger and Maryann Richardson, second; and Laura Flick and Karen Steele, third.