ANNIVERSARY: Ditz 25 years

Paul and Mary Ditz of 126 Washington Lane, Shippenville will celebrate their 55th wedding anniversary on Thursday.
The couple were married Aug. 1, 1964, in St. Michael Church in Fryburg by the Rev. Francis Theobald.
She is the daughter of the late William and Anna Schettler of Shippenville. He is the son of the late Ambrose and Edna Ditz of Lucinda.
Mrs. Ditz was an elementary teacher and homemaker.
Mr. Ditz is retired from Joy Manufacturing.
They are both members of St. Michael Church in Fryburg.
The couple have three children, Karen Wolbert and her husband John of Shippenville, Daniel Ditz and his wife Laurie of Shippenville and Richard Ditz of Shippenville. They also have seven granddaughters and six great-grandchildren, with two more great-grandchildren expected later this year.
The couple will celebrate the occasion with a family dinner.