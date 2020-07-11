ANNIVERSARY: Ditzenberger - 50 Years

Pam and Neil Ditzenberger

Neil and Pam Ditzenberger of 585 Buttermilk Hill, Franklin, will mark their golden wedding anniversary Tuesday.

Mr. Ditzenberger and the former Pam Rockwood were married July 14, 1970, in Dillon, South Carolina.

