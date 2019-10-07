ANNIVERSARY: Echenoz - 60 years

Raymond "Joe"and Sue Ann Echenoz of Oil City celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary Thursday.
Raymond Echenoz and the former Sue Ann Jackson were married Oct. 3, 1959, at St. Joseph Church in Oil City by the Rev. Joseph Jerge.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Raymond "Joe"and Sue Ann Echenoz of Oil City celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary Thursday.
Raymond Echenoz and the former Sue Ann Jackson were married Oct. 3, 1959, at St. Joseph Church in Oil City by the Rev. Joseph Jerge.