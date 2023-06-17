ANNIVERSARY: Erwin/45 years

Michael and Linda Erwin

Michael R. and Linda S. Erwin of Seneca are celebrating their 45-year wedding anniversary today.

Michael Erwin and the former Linda Kinch were married June 17, 1978, at Seneca United Methodist Church.

Community News

Scrubgrass Grange to sponsor herb growing program

Penn State University Master Gardener Susan Courson and Maxine Sullivan, who attended Johnson and Wales Culinary School, will present a program at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Scrubgrass Grange about growing herbs and some ideas to use the herbs for home cooking.

Community News

Olshan sworn in as U.S. attorney

  • From staff reports

PITTSBURGH — Eric G. Olshan was sworn in Monday as the 60th U.S. attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania, which covers the 25 westernmost counties in the state.

Community News

Venango housing rehab program gets boost with grant

  • From staff reports

The Venango County housing rehabilitation program has received a boost as the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency announced the awarding of a $400,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement fund.

Community News

Clarion County backs renewal of 911 surcharge on telephones

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION — The 911 surcharge on telephones in Pennsylvania could be going up, and Clarion County adopted a resolution urging the state General Assembly to reauthorize legislation for those specific surcharges that support the NG911 systems across the state.