ANNIVERSARY: Fee/50 years

Pennie and Jim Fee

 Contributed photo

Jim and Pennie Fee, of Oil City, will celebrate their 50-year wedding anniversary today.

Jim Fee and the former Pennie Proper were married July 28, 1973, at Hasson Heights Presbyterian Church in Oil City by the Rev. James G. Cousins.

0
0
0
0
0

PennDOT to host bicycle rodeo in Titusville
Community News

PennDOT to host bicycle rodeo in Titusville

  • From staff reports

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and various safety partners will host a free children’s bicycle rodeo on Saturday, Aug. 5 in the parking lot of Titusville City Hall, 107 N. Franklin Street, for children ages 5 to 12.

WEDDING: Skokowski/McFall
Community News

WEDDING: Skokowski/McFall

Nick and Heather Skokowski of Oil City have announced the marriage of their daughter, Nicole Rose Skokowski, to Will Anderson Allen McFall, both of Converse, Texas.

Community News

Region escapes brunt of storms

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

While Thursday night’s storms dumped large hail and lots of rain on parts of northwest Pennsylvania, Venango County and the surrounding area went relatively unscathed.