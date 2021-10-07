ANNIVERSARY: Feroz/50 years

Ray and Barbara Feroz celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Sept. 18.
Ray Feroz and the former Barbara Acklin were married Sept. 18, 1971, at Our Lady Help of Christians Church in Oil City by the Rev. Richard Butryn.
Oil City Garden Club — Oil City Garden Club members are looking toward cleaning up the various flower beds and planters around the city.
The Franklin High School Class of 1966 celebrated its 55-year reunion Friday, Sept. 24, at the Quality Inn, and Saturday, Sept. 25, at Benjamin’s Roadhouse.
Blain and Barbara “Bobbie” Daum of Tionesta will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
John and Nancy Zastawney of Polk will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary today.
James and Nancy Ruby of Oil City will celebrate their 62nd wedding anniversary Sunday.
Clarion GOP to hold fall banquet
Marilyn Mohnkern, who celebrated her 63rd wedding anniversary Monday, worked at Gustafson Nursery.
The Appalachian Regional Commission has approved a $451,000 grant to Forest County for the construction of two broadband towers.
The Forest County sheriff’s office is planning its annual Shop-With-A-Cop event, and it may end up looking similar to last year.
The Venango Area Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for its Outstanding Citizen Award.
The Council on Greenways and Trails will present its annual Greenways Awards during a ceremony Saturday morning.
Scott E. Miller has been selected as senior vice president of academic affairs and provost for the western integrated university comprised of Clarion, Edinboro and California universities.
Wesley Grange will host a free informational presentation by Venango County PA MEDI at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20.
Ray and Barbara Feroz celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Sept. 18.
Sugarcreek Borough administrator Joseph Sporer told council members Wednesday that a budget has been crafted without a tax increase for the fifth straight year in the borough.
Raymond Wise of Franklin died Sept. 20, 2021.
An additional $1,330 has been collected in the Friends For Food campaign, bringing this year’s total to $2,180.
According to state Department of Health statistics, the average number of COVID-19 cases reported from the tri-county area has increased over the past eight days.
The Clarion County Economic Development Corp. has received a $50,000 Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) grant to support a county-wide broadband engineering plan.
The Oil Region Alliance of Business, Industry and Tourism has announced the winners of the inaugural Oil Region Tourism Awards.
About 50 junior high school students from North Clarion School District visited Clear Creek State Park last week.
Butler Health System has started construction on a year-long project to substantially improve the emergency department at Clarion Hospital.
Next Step Pregnancy Solutions & Services in Clarion took a busload of local residents to Harrisburg last week to participate in the Pennsylvania March for Life.
Ray and Marilyn Mohnkern of Oil City celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary Monday.
ELECTED — Jody Weaver of Clarion County and Kenneth Etzel of Venango County were re-elected to serve on the board of directors for the Central Electric Cooperative. Weaver has represented Clarion County on the board since 2008, serving as a past president. Etzel is vice president of the boar…
Oil City TOPS — Twelve TOPS and five KOPS were in attendance at last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
Alexandria Baklarz and Jaret Spayd exchanged wedding vows at 4 p.m. June 27, during an outside lakefront ceremony and a reception followed at the Blue Heron Wedding and Event Center in Medina, Ohio.
The Erie County coroner’s office is asking for help in finding someone who can claim the remains of a Franklin man who died last month.
Glenn and Sherry Barcinas of Seneca will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary today.
Pithole City may have gone as fast as it came up, but a few of its more notable residents were back to greet visitors Saturday evening for a walk around its grassy streets.
Union High School in Rimersburg dismissed students at 11 a.m. Friday due to several positive COVID cases that resulted in quarantining of staff members necessary in performing key functions, Superintendent John Kimmel said.
The Waltonian Park Association owns the 66-acre property along Deep Hollow Road where the former Monarch Park was located.
2005 F-150 Crew Cab XLT - 4x4, cap, new bed & new ins…
B.S. Nutritionist Openings at Farrell & Franklin, PA …
Buying old t-shirts & clothing from 2005 & older …
Oil City - Multi Family Yard Sale - 1756 Horsecreek Road …
Polk Center Items Picture book - 90 photos from glass neg…
Seneca area - Beautiful wooded building lot. Over 1/2 acr…
Use Happy Jack® Kennel Dip as an area spray to control ti…
Apples - Honeycrisp, McIntosh, Gala. Grapes. Pears. Grown…