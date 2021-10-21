Ken and Debbie Ferringer

Ken and Debbie Ferringer of Parker will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.

Mr. Ferringer is the son of the late Dart and Mary Jane (Harry) Buzzard and Mrs. Ferringer is the daughter of the late Betty and Sandy Cherico.

Cranberry robotics team gains knowledge at Matric

  • By HANNAH NIEDERRITER Student writer

Members of Cranberry Area High School’s BEST Robotics team were recently welcomed by Matric Group as part of the team’s community outreach ahead of the BEST competition at Grove City College this weekend.

Agricultural store open in Clarion Mall
  • By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor

Free

Vaccine clinic set in Franklin

  • From staff reports

United Way of Venango County and Adagio Health will provide walk-in COVID-19 vaccination services from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday at 737 Elk St. in Franklin.

Club Notes

Clarion Garden Club — Members of the Garden Club of Clarion County met at Evermoore’s in New Bethlehem on Oct. 12.

Area health systems' virus tests

Tornado confirmed in Jefferson County

  • From staff reports

Both the Jefferson County Department of Emergency Services and the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh confirmed a tornado struck northern Jefferson County above Clear Creek State Forest, near the Elk County line, at about 8 a.m. Saturday.

Prescription drug take-back event set in Clarion

  • From staff reports

The Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission will partner with Clarion Borough Police Department and the Clarion Mall to help area residents safely remove expired or unwanted prescription drugs and/or over-the-counter medications from household medicine cabinets.

Portion of Clarion River Road closed

  • From staff reports

