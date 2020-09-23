ANNIVERSARY: Fesenmyer-50 Years

Gene and Janet Fesenmyer of Marble will mark their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
Gene Fesenmyer and the former Janet Wolbert were married Sept. 26. 1970, at St. Joseph Church in Lucinda by the Rev. William Holl.
