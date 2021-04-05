ANNIVERSARY: Flinchbaugh 65 years

Louis and Margaret "Peg" Flinchbaugh

Louis and Margaret "Peg" Flinchbaugh of Oil City will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary Wednesday.

Louis Flinchbaugh and former Margaret Bryan were married April 7, 1956.

  • From staff reports

100TH BIRTHDAY - Olive Gilchrist Miller will celebrate her 100th birthday Wednesday, April 21. Her family asks friends to help her remember the day by sending a card or note to her, in care of Sugar Creek Station, at 351 Causeway Drive, Franklin. Olive taught elementary school for 34 years b…

Statewide trout season opens on Saturday
Statewide trout season opens on Saturday

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - With the opening of trout season to begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, anglers are being reminded the state has consolidated the 2021 season into a single, statewide schedule for all counties.

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Oil City Garden Club - The Oil City Garden Club is hosting two days of clean-up at Hasson Park from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 17, and Saturday, May 8.

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Oil City TOPS - Nine TOPS and seven KOPS attended last week's meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.

Getting It Right

  • From staff reports

People who are interested in participating in the Franklin Area Meals on Wheels program may call Pat Winger at (814) 432-3638 for information.

Feds warn about fake post-vaccine survey scams

  • From staff reports

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Department of Justice said it has received reports that scammers are creating fraudulent COVID-19 vaccine surveys for consumers to fill out with the promise of a prize or cash at the conclusion of the survey.

Project will restrict travel on part of I-80

  • From staff reports

Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound travel will be restricted to one lane from Exit 35 (Route 308, Clintonville) to the Venango-Mercer County line near mile post 24, starting Monday, April 12, weather permitting.