ANNIVERSARY: Flinchbaugh 50 years

Clint and Jill Flinchbaugh of 1415 Grandview Road, Oil City, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Thursday.
Clint Flinchbaugh and the former Jill Samonsky were married Sept. 12, 1969, in Hasson Heights Community Church by the Rev. Guy Gray.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Clint and Jill Flinchbaugh of 1415 Grandview Road, Oil City, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Thursday.
Clint Flinchbaugh and the former Jill Samonsky were married Sept. 12, 1969, in Hasson Heights Community Church by the Rev. Guy Gray.