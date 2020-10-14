ANNIVERSARY: Flinspach-50 years

Thomas and Linda Flinspach of Pittsfield will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
Thomas Flinspach and the former Linda Kay were married Oct. 17, 1970, at Christ Lutheran Church in Oil City by the Rev. Raymond Wyppich.
