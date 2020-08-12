ANNIVERSARY: Fontaine-Doughty-50 Years

Jean Fontaine and Steve Doughty (On their wedding day)

Steve Doughty and Jean Fontaine of Greenville, South Carolina, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.

Steve Doughty and Jean Fontaine were married Aug. 15, 1970, at Schenectady, New York.

