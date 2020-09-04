ANNIVERSARY: Foster-50 Years

Louis Foster and Greta Masterson Manning Foster of Franklin will mark their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday.
Louis Foster and the former Greta Masterson Manning were married Sept. 5, 1970.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Louis Foster and Greta Masterson Manning Foster of Franklin will mark their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday.
Louis Foster and the former Greta Masterson Manning were married Sept. 5, 1970.