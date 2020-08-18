ANNIVERSARY: Fryman - 50 Years

Jim and Patti Fryman of 3056 Old Route 8, Polk will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Monday.
Jim Fryman and the former Patti Brown were married by the Rev. Gino Monte on Aug. 24, 1970, at Our Lady of Fatima Church in Farrell.
