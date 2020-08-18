ANNIVERSARY: Gatesman-30 years

Mindy and Charley Gatesman

Charley and Mindy Gatesman of Emlenton will celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary today.

Charles Gatesman and the former Melinda D. Wilson were married Aug. 18, 1990, at the Salem Lutheran Church in Lamartine by the Rev. Earl Runge.

