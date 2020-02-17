ANNIVERSARY: Gierlach 65 years

Paul and Edna Gierlach will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary Wednesday.
Paul Gierlach and the former Edna Hartle were united in marriage on Feb. 19, 1955, at St. Joseph Church in Oil City.
