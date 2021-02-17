ANNIVERSARY: Griffin - 40 years

William and Gloria Griffin

William E. and Gloria M. Griffin of Clintonville will celebrate their 40th anniversary on Sunday.

Mr. Griffin and former Gloria M. Drake were married on Feb. 21, 1981 at the Scrubgrass Stone Church in Emlenton by Rev. Robert Peterson.

  • From staff reports

Oil City TOPS - Eight TOPS and six KOPS attended last week's meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.

Community News

State has no cases update

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health didn't provide a COVID-19 cases update Monday, but regular updates will resume today.

Community News

Food distribution scheduled

  • From staff reports

CLARION - Clarion First Presbyterian Church, 700 Wood St., will distribute free food bags from 2 to 4 p.m., or while supplies, on Thursday. The bags contain a wide variety of food staples, but also, meat, dairy and vegetables. Participants are asked to park in the church parking lot and walk…

Community News

Tri-county area adds 14 virus cases

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Friday announced 14 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one additional virus-related death from Clarion County.

Community News

Holiday Closings

  • From staff reports

- PennDOT driver license and photo centers will be closed today through Monday in observance of Presidents Day.

Community News

Clarion jail visitation remains on hold

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION - Inmates at the Clarion County jail will have to wait at least another month before they can see visitors as the county's jail board decided Thursday not to re-open visitation at this time.