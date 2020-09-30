ANNIVERSARY: Guth-50 years

Dwight and Nancy Guth of Henrys Bend will mark their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
Mrs. Guth graduated from Villa Marie College and Clarion University. She taught at Oil City Area School District for 40 years.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to occasional showers during the afternoon. High 61F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: September 30, 2020 @ 8:17 am
Dwight and Nancy Guth of Henrys Bend will mark their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
Mrs. Guth graduated from Villa Marie College and Clarion University. She taught at Oil City Area School District for 40 years.