ANNIVERSARY: Hanna-50 years

Thomas and Cindy Hanna of Seneca will mark their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
Thomas Hanna and the former Cindy Oakes were married Oct. 3, 1970, at the Heckathorne United Methodist Church in Seneca by the Rev. William White.
