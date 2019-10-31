ANNIVERSARY: Hartzell-50 years

William "John" and Ruth Hartzell of Tionesta marked their golden wedding anniversary Oct. 18.
Mr. Hartzell and the former Ruth Mealy were married Oct. 18, 1969, in the Lickenville Methodist Church.
Updated: October 31, 2019 @ 4:15 am
