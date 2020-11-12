ANNIVERSARY: Hartzell-35 years

Gregory and Karla Hartzell of Salem Township, Clarion County, will celebrate their 35th wedding anniversary Monday.
Gregory Hartzell and the former Karla Beary were married Nov. 16, 1985, in Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Shippenville.
