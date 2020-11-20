ANNIVERSARY: Heeter-70 years

Johnny and Charlotte Heeter of Knox will mark their 70th wedding anniversary Monday.
Mr. Heeter and the former Charlotte Cole were married Nov. 23, 1950, Thanksgiving Day, at the Methodist Church in Callensburg, by the Rev. Merle E. Wonderling.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Johnny and Charlotte Heeter of Knox will mark their 70th wedding anniversary Monday.
Mr. Heeter and the former Charlotte Cole were married Nov. 23, 1950, Thanksgiving Day, at the Methodist Church in Callensburg, by the Rev. Merle E. Wonderling.