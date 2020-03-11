ANNIVERSARY: Hilyer 60 years

Ken and Kay Hilyer of Hadley will celebrate their 60th anniversary on Thursday.
Ken Hilyer and the former Kay Oakes were married March 12, 1960, at the Van United Methodist Church by the Rev. Dick Burns.
