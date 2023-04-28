ANNIVERSARY: Hudson/40 years

Teresa and Bryon Hudson

 Contributed photo

Bryon and Teresa Hudson, of Polk, will celebrate their 40-year wedding anniversary Sunday.

Bryon Hudson and the former Teresa Stull were married April 30, 1983.

Community News

Annual Rail 66 bike race set June 3

  • From staff reports

The annual Rail 66 11.5-mile time trial is set for Saturday, June 3, on the Rail 66 paved trail from Farmington Township Community Park in Leeper to Northwest Hardwoods south of Marienville.

Handbell concert set May 7 in Grove City

  • From staff reports

A joint concert by the Revelation Ringers (a Grove City College ensemble), the Glenn Memorial Ringers of Tower Presbyterian Church in Grove City and the Celebration Community Ringers will be held at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at Tower Presbyterian Church.