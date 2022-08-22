ANNIVERSARY: Huebert/45 years

Tim and Ann Huebert, on their wedding day

 Contributed photo

Ann and Tim Huebert of Lucinda will celebrate their 45th wedding anniversary Friday.

Mr. Huebert and the former Ann Sullivan were married Aug. 26, 1977, at St. Germaine Church, Our Lady of Hope Parish, Bethel Park.

Community News

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

TIONESTA — The Allegany River Dancers from the Seneca tribe in Salamanca, New York, returned to the Tionesta Indian Festival on Saturday night to an overflow crowd.

Community News

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

SHIPPENVILLE — For the 12th consecutive year, Clarion County military veterans were treated to a picnic at Clarion County Park on Saturday afternoon.

Community News

Joseph and Shannon Thomas Brancato of Conneaut Lake announce the marriage of their daughter, Kenzie Jo Brancato, to Dr. Justin Griffith of Youngstown, Ohio.

Community News

State reports region's daily average number of COVID-19 cases

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the entire region, with the exception of Venango and Forest counties, reported increases in the average number of daily COVID-19 cases during the latest seven-day reporting period. It follows a week in which the entire region reported decreases.

Community News

Precious Paws founder to be honored

  • From staff reports

Cathy Baldwin, who founded Precious Paws Animal Rescue in 2001, will be honored for her service to animals during a public ceremony at the nonprofit’s Seneca clinic during a ceremony from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Community News

Clarion community discussion canceled

  • From staff reports

A community discussion about how Clarion residents can work on becoming a more welcoming community, which was to be held today at the Clarion Main Street Center, has been canceled.