ANNIVERSARY: Jenkins-50 years

Brian and Peggy Jenkins of Oil City will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
Brian Jenkins and the former Margaret "Peggy" Wolcott were married Nov. 21, 1970, at Bethel United Methodist Church in Oil City by the Rev. Elroy Sayers.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Brian and Peggy Jenkins of Oil City will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
Brian Jenkins and the former Margaret "Peggy" Wolcott were married Nov. 21, 1970, at Bethel United Methodist Church in Oil City by the Rev. Elroy Sayers.