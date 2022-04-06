ANNIVERSARY: Jordan/50 years

Sharon “Sherry” and Albert “Chip” Jordan of Seneca will celebrate their 50th anniversary Friday.
Mr. Jordan and the former Sharon Kline were married April 8, 1972, at the Venus United Evangelical Church by the Rev. Pat Confer.
Updated: April 6, 2022 @ 6:57 am
HARRISBURG — The tri-county area’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for February is down from the previous month, according to the state Department of Labor & Industry.
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sens. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., and Bob Casey, D-Pa., introduced legislation to honor recipients of the Purple Heart by requiring the U.S. Department of Defense to include the names of certain recipients on its military awards website, according to a Senate news release.
April 6, 2000
Sixteen students from East and West Forest high schools attended the state Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) leadership conference last month at Seven Springs.
Pennsylvania State Police, in collaboration with the Pennsylvania National Guard and American Legion, is seeking applicants for its annual youth camp.
Oil City Class of 1963
Future Leaders and Entrepreneurs Exchange, the young professionals organization of the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce, is hosting FLEX Presents on Friday, April 29.
Cranberry High School seniors are getting a lesson in the local economy by using The Derrick’s Business Review and Forecast edition.
The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Robert William Stricker of Emlenton. The article was submitted by his family.
Nickleville Presbyterian Church will hold a fundraising dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 23, in the church social hall.
Oil City TOPS — Fourteen TOPS and five KOPS attended last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
Jeff and Dora Crawford celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary March 24, at Lowell Healthcare in Lowell Indiana, where Jeff has resided for the last four years. They formerly lived in Emlenton for 46 years.
April 5, 2000
Food costs are taking a bite out of the budget at the Clarion County Jail, which prepares about 600 inmate meals daily at annual cost of $175,000.
After being closed for the winter, The Venango Museum of Art, Science and Industry is opening for the season today with a new exhibit, “Our Pennzoil Story.”
Many people might have been wondering when the Christmas tree that has been in Oil City’s Towne Square since November was going to come down. On Monday, it happened.
The Venango County Democrats will meet at 5:30 p.m. April 6 at the Venango County Democratic headquarters in the National Transit Building.
The Venango Campus Veterans Club will hold “Dogs for Dogs,” a charitable event to benefit the Venango County Humane Society, on Thursday, April 21.
Clarion New Hope Church is hosting an “Easter Eggstravaganza” from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 16 at the church, located at 15952 Route 322, Clarion.
CLARION TWP. — The Clarion-Limestone Band Association can toot its own horn after its annual Vendor Fair and Artisan Show on Saturday.
The Fertigs Community Center will hold its annual Easter egg hunt Saturday, April 16, at the center, located at 4887 Camp Coffman Road. The event is for children ages 1 to 12 years old.
A $4.4 million resurfacing project along Route 208 in Venango County is scheduled to begin later this month.
WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, R-16th District, co-introduced a bipartisan bill to incentivize private companies that have resources to fund research to partner with academic or nonprofit research institutions on neurological and mental health research.
The 55th Good Friday Laymen’s Service will be held Friday, April 15, in Oil City.
April 4, 2000
The following students at Clarion-Limestone High School were named to the honor roll for the third quarter grading period:
April 3, 2000
The following students at Keystone schools were named to the honor roll for the third quarter grading period:
A new hair salon has opened in Cranberry.
April 1, 2000
Second Presbyterian Singles — The April 5 and April 19 meetings of Second Presbyterian Singles have been canceled.
The following students at North Clarion High School were named to the honor roll for the third quarter grading period:
Seniors driving class
Friends of Drake Well will hold a fundraising event Wednesday, May 18.
PUBLISHES BOOK — Catherine Roser Rybak of Oil City has published a children’s book titled “Pooch in a Pound: A Dog’s Point of View.” The 50-page hardback book follows the story of Pooch, a dog at a pet shelter who is waiting for someone to adopt him. The book was published by Dorrance Publis…
Franklin’s water and fire departments will flush fire hydrants in the Franklin and Rocky Grove area starting next week.
U.S. Sen. Bob Casey has announced the allocation of $2.1 million in federal funding for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for water infrastructure projects in northwest Pennsylvania.
Venango GOP will host Spirit of Lincoln Dinner
March 31, 2000
