ANNIVERSARY: Kachik/50 years

Thomas and Theresa Kachik of Rockland will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Friday.
Mr. Kachik and the former Theresa Clinger were married July 15, 1972, at St. Patrick Church in Franklin.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thomas and Theresa Kachik of Rockland will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Friday.
Mr. Kachik and the former Theresa Clinger were married July 15, 1972, at St. Patrick Church in Franklin.
Venango GOP sets headquarters hoursThe Venango County Republican Headquarters, located at 215 Seneca St., Oil City, will maintain open hours until the Nov. 8 general election.
Thomas and Theresa Kachik of Rockland will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Friday.
Dale and Barbara Myers will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Friday.
Dwight Guth of Oil City was the grand prize winner of a drawing held during the St. Joseph Church of Lucinda annual 4th of July Celebration.
WINNER — Madolyn Williams of Franklin won three first-place awards in an educational contest sponsored by the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court St. Thomas 1483, of Franklin. Williams entered and won in three categories — poetry, art and computer art. Her entries were sent on to a sta…
July 12, 2000
WASHINGTON — U.S. Reps. Mike Kelly, R-16th District, and U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson, a Democrat from California, introduced the Protecting Public Safety Employees’ Timely Retirement Act of 2022, a bill to amend the federal tax code in order to allow first responders the ability to access their …
July 11, 2000
Northern Pennsylvania Regional College will hold an open house event for prospective students from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, at the Education and Training Center at the University of Pittsburgh at Titusville.
(The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Shirley Louise Hazlett of Oil City, formerly of Franklin. The article was submitted by her daughter, Joyce Forbes.)
Venango County will sponsor a household hazardous waste and electronics collection event Saturday, July 30, at the county’s recycling center in Franklin.
July 10, 2000
Many local students were named to the dean’s list at Clarion University for the spring semester. They include:
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge
Future Leaders and Entrepreneurs Exchange (FLEX), the young professionals group of the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce, is hosting this year’s Oil Heritage Festival Bike ‘n Brew on Saturday, July 16, the weekend before the Oil Heritage Festival.
Many local students are among the recent graduates at Clarion University.
Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts will host theater organist, pianist and multi-talented instrumentalist, Dennis James, at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 31, at Lincoln Hall in Foxburg.
Eakin
July 8, 2000
Monday, July 11
July 7, 2000
Forest County commissioners took care of a couple of matters of routine business during their brief meeting Wednesday.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the entire region saw a decrease in the average number of daily COVID-19 cases in the latest seven-day reporting period.
The Oil City Redevelopment Authority is looking for a new member.
The Franklin Rotary Club will sponsor a blood drive from 2 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Franklin Area Chamber of Commerce on Liberty Street.
Commencement exercises were held June 30 for 15 students who graduated from the practical nursing program at Venango Technology Center in Oil City.
The Forest County Country Music Association will host an open music jam event at 7 p.m. Friday at the MACA building in Marienville.
Bridge Builders Community Foundations, through its scholarship program, has assisted students in their pursuit of higher education for more than 40 years and has awarded more than $4 million in scholarships.
Butler Health System is hosting clinics for the Moderna young pediatric COVID-19 vaccine in Clarion.
Sam and Sharon McDowell of Kennerdell will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Friday.
July 6, 2000
Oil City Class of 1963
Carter
Bruce Donaldson will once again open his extensive model train display to the public from 12:30 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Donaldson Motors, 714 River Ave., Emlenton.
The Allegheny Valley Conservancy, Allegheny Valley Trails Association and Venango Conservation District are offering a workshop on how local trails can be used to promote environmental protection and education.
The Clarion Free Library will host a 90’s weekend event Friday, July 15, and Saturday, July 16 at Mechanistic Brewing, 538 Liberty Street, Clarion.
Robert and Joan McClimans of Franklin will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary Saturday.
1 BR Apartment, West 1st St., Oil City. Clean & Cozy …
Inside house and garage sale. 17 Southwest Blvd, Oil City…
Oil City - 48 Paul Revere Road - Large multiple family ga…
Oil City - Great Garage Sale Sat. July 16th 8am-3pm, 554 …
Oil City - Yard Sale - 22 Rich St. Fri., & Sat., July…
Seneca - - 210 Greystone Ave - July 15th & 16th, 10-6…
-Petersheim’s-
Strawberries, Blueberries, Sweet Corn, watermelon. Baughm…