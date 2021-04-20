ANNIVERSARY: Karns - 68 years

Butler Health System on Monday reported Clarion Hospital had collected 12,862 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Sunday, including 10,880 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,062 tests were positive for the virus.
Community members who are interested in supporting the Strengthening Families Program can contribute door prizes, sponsor a family or hand out flyers. Transportation and child care for children younger than age 10 is provided.
You just can't make this stuff up! Sometimes the truth is so stunning you simply have to let it speak for itself. That is how I think the early believers felt after Jesus' resurrection and ascension to heaven. They were eyewitnesses who couldn't help but to spread the news, and eventually, r…
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 12,837 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Thursday, including 10,864 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,058 tests were positive for the virus. The hospital has two confirmed COVID-19 in-patients, both…
Penn State Extension has received funding through the state Department of Health to offer a limited number of free water tests for Venango County residents who use wells, springs or cisterns for their drinking water supply.
PennDOT invites public comment and questions by accessing http://www.PennDOT.gov/District10, and then clicking on the "Public Meetings/Studies" link under the "District Links" heading, click the "Clarion County" box, and then choose "PA 68 Dolby Street to Trout Run Project "tile.