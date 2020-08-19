ANNIVERSARY: Kostek-50 years

Bobbie and Jim Kostek

Jim and Roberta "Bobbie" Kostek celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.

James E. Kostek and the former Roberta A. Pritchard were married Aug. 15, 1970, at St. Venantius Church in Rouseville by the Rev. Joseph K. Bobal.

