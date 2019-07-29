ANNIVERSARY: Kuhls 50 years

David Kuhls and Carolyn Kuhls of Oil City will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Friday, Aug. 2.
David Kuhls and the former Carolyn Marvin were married Aug. 2, 1969, at the Christian and Missionary Alliance Church in Oil City.
Mr. Kuhls is the son of the late Ralph and Donna Kuhls.
Mrs. Kuhls is the daughter of the late Edward and Marie Marvin.
The couple are the parents of three daughters, Amy Kuhls and her boyfriend Tim Clark from Bristow, Virginia, Shelly Viscomi and her husband Anthony of Pittsburgh and Jamie Kuhls and her boyfriend Simon Gray of Oil City. They also have four grandchildren, David Viscomi, Cora Viscomi, Erika Viscomi and Griffin Pfendler.
Mr. Kuhls was employed as a machinist with Oilwell. He retired from Oil City Hospital/UPMC where he worked as a maintenance/HVAC technician.
Mrs. Kuhls worked at Kreges and Kmart. She later was a nurse's aide for TCU in Oil City.
Both worked at Davidson-McNair where they met.
The couple are members of Calvary United Methodist Church in Oil City.
The couple will celebrate the occasion with a family dinner and a surprise vacation presented by their daughters.