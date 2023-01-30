ANNIVERSARY: Kunselman/50 Years

Patti and Bill Kunselman

 Contributed photo

Bill and Patti Kunselman, of Oil City, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary Friday.

Bill Kunselman and the former Patti Light were married Feb. 3, 1973, at Grace Lutheran Church by Monsignor George Hickey and Pastor Hendrickson.

