ANNIVERSARY: Latshaw/30 years

Joanna and Vincent E. Latshaw

Vincent E. Latshaw Joanna Latshaw of Richland Hills, Texas will celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary today.

Mr. Latshaw and the former Joanna Kratzer were married Feb. 14, 1992, in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Clarion TOPS — The meeting of Take off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion was held Feb. 7 with eight members weighing in.

FIRST BIRTHDAY: Bodhi Bhagwat
FIRST BIRTHDAY: Bodhi Bhagwat

Bodhi Bhagwat, son of Marie and Amit Bhagwat, grandson of Frank and Nancy Gill of Oil City, and great-grandson of Charolette Jones McCullough of Seneca, will celebrate his first birthday today.

Cranberry students seek donations for animals

Cranberry Area High School’s World Language Club wants to help animals on Monday, Valentine’s Day, and on Love Your Pet Day, Feb. 20, by asking the community and student body to donate to the Venango County Humane Society in Seneca and Precious Paws in Franklin via the club.

63rd District first responders to receive grants

HARRISBURG — Various fire and ambulance companies within the 63rd District will share nearly $350,000 in grant funding through the state’s annual Fire and Company/Emergency Medical Services Grant Program, state Rep. Donna Oberlander announced.

Barrow card party — Mary Ann Richardson, Mary Emanuele and Barb English were bridge winners at this week’s Barrow card party.

Casey urges protection of grain-oriented electrical steel

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sens. Bob Casey, D-Pa., Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, and Rob Portman, R-Ohio, sent a letter to Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai to express concerns about the threat to domestic production of grain-oriented electrical steel (GOES).

100TH BIRTHDAY — Sue Lee, a lifelong Franklin resident, will celebrate her 100th birthday Thursday. She is a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother, and she would enjoy receiving cards at The Caring Place, 103 N. 13th St., Franklin, 16323.

ENGAGEMENT: Myers/Hepler
ENGAGEMENT: Myers/Hepler

Tina Streczywilk Myers of Oil City and Chad Myers of Reno announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter Mercedis Myers to Andrew Hepler, both of Waynesboro.