ANNIVERSARY: Lineman - 50 years

Carl and Linda Lineman will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
Mr. Lineman and former Linda Tudor were married June 5, 1971, at the Salvation Army, 16 Spring St., Oil City, by Paul K. Downing, uncle of the bride.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thunderstorms. High 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 59F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: June 3, 2021 @ 7:19 am
Carl and Linda Lineman will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
Mr. Lineman and former Linda Tudor were married June 5, 1971, at the Salvation Army, 16 Spring St., Oil City, by Paul K. Downing, uncle of the bride.
CLARION - Clarion County commissioner Ed Heasley said Wednesday that all the county's emergency communications towers have been completed.
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club - Winners at the Tuesday meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Mary Emanuele and Mary Ann Richardson, first; Barb Crudo and Lois Gregg, second; and Burdell and Norm Sherman, third.
Dean's list
Passages
The Venango County Relay For Life will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 17, and the luminaria ceremony will follow at 9 p.m. at the Cranberry Mall/Sears parking lot area.
Oil City Class of 1970
CLARION - Clarion County's new 9-1-1 emergency center should be up and running by May 2022.
The Rocky Grove playground could get a facelift in 2022.
Carl and Linda Lineman will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
Randy and JoAnn Lewis of Pleasantville will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary Sunday.
The following students at Clarion-Limestone Elementary school were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
CLARINGTON - An Ontario based fly fisherman has become hooked on fishing the Clarion River.
Kaycee Jolley has been named valedictorian of the Franklin High School Class of 2021.
Klapec Trucking Co. recently held an open house to show off its remodeled building on Allegheny Boulevard in Reno that previously housed Jamesway and Kmart stores.
Paginators, if you have to shrink 22 years ago, cut the last item of the 1999 section first before you cut out the 1933 section.
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital through Tuesday had collected 13,510 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 11,428 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,177 tests were positive for the virus. As of Wednesday, the hospital has no COVID-19 in-patients.
Paginators, if you have to shrink 22 years ago, cut the last item of the 1999 section first before you cut out the 1933 section.
Franklin Class of 1970
Dean's list
HARRISBURG - The tri-county area's April seasonally adjusted unemployment rate - for the most part - was down from March, according to the state Department of Labor & Industry.
A recent study reveals 58% of adult blacklegged ticks, also known as deer ticks, are carriers of Lyme disease.
Franklin Class of 1966
St. Mark Cemetery Association
The following students at Allegheny-Clarion Valley schools were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
Ronald and Diana Lineman of Oil City will celebrate their 45th wedding anniversary Saturday.
David and Susan Faunce of Elmo will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
Suzanne and Francis Bean Jr. of Utica will celebrate their 55th wedding anniversary Friday.
June 1, 1999
TITUSVILLE - Titusville youths will celebrate World No Tobacco Day with a "Big Butt Clean-Up" on Wednesday.
The Rhododendron Arboretum in Oil City's Hasson Park, an extensive rhododendron planting on a hillside within the 48-acre public park, features a collection of more than 500 of the plants in 25 varieties.
East Forest Elementary School students on Wednesday went to Chapman Dam State Park in Warren County, where they learned about topics pertaining to nature. The learning stations varied from plant identification to fire prevention. The learning stations were provided by Chapman staff, the Penn…
Two line painting crews will work this week, weather permitting, around Franklin, Seneca and Oil City on routes 257, 8, 322, 62 and 417.
A steady drizzling rain and temperatures in the high 40s during the annual Mayfest parade in Fryburg could not put a damper on the enthusiasm of the participants. This year marked the 201st birthday of Fryburg and the 30th anniversary of Mayfest. The festival continued through Sunday with a …
Venango Democrats will meet Wednesday
May 29, 1999
1491 SR 157, Oil City. Garage sale. June 4 & 5, 9 to 5
Venus: 3351 St Rt 157. Large 2 family yard sale. This Fri…
Found expensive electronic devise near Freedom Falls. Cal…
Found Med size white dog on May 30th, Innis Street, Oil C…
POLK 1CENTER BOARD OF TRUSTEE MEETING On behalf of Collee…