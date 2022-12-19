ANNIVERSARY: Lukasiak/50 years

Above, the Venango Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution participated in Wreaths Across America on Saturday at the Pioneer Cemetery in Franklin. Also helping with the ceremony and wreath placements were veterans from the area and the Franklin Kiwanis. Below, Marine Corps veteran Dento…
The Federal Communications Commission, as part of the development of new broadband maps, has requested that the public submit necessary challenges to pre-production draft maps, which are now available on the FCC website.
The traffic lights at the Coefields Corners in Franklin, which is the intersection of 13th Street, Grant Street, Meadville Pike, Rocky Grove Avenue and Second Avenue, has experienced a “catastrophic failure” and will need a complete replacement of the traffic controller.